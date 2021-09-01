Med Center Health reports 70% of COVID hospitalizations are among unvaccinated

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea. And remember, this is not something new. We have mandates in many places in schools, particularly public schools, that if in fact, you want a child to come in we’ve done this for decades and decades, requiring polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis. So this would not be something new, requiring vaccinations for children to come to school,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci during an interview with CNN.

Vaccines for school children, the latest message from America’s top doctor in infectious diseases--his message comes as schools across the nation are dealing with an increase in cases.

Some Kentucky schools in the past week announcing they’re temporarily closing due to the virus.

Warren County Public Schools is the fourth largest school district in the state. Superintendent Rob Clayton says at this time the district is seeing a decrease in cases.

“Over the last several days we have started to see a steady decline with students and staff. Less than 1 percent of students and staff have an active case,” said Clayton. “It’s very evident to us that the vaccine does serve a very valuable purpose in helping us mitigate the spread of the virus.”

Melinda Joyce with Med Center Health says the majority of covid positive cases that require hospitalization are among the unvaccinated.

“The vast majority of our patients that are being hospitalized are unvaccinated. You know again, though, we’ve also seen an increase in the number of people that are wanting a vaccine,” said Joyce. “And if you think about our children, it was interesting when the Pfizer vaccine first became available for those children aged 12 and older. We found a lot of times it was the children that were actually asking for the vaccine, asking their parents to make an appointment so they could come to get the vaccine.”

Out of the 21 patients in the ICU, 67% are unvaccinated.

As of 9/1/21, 11 patients are on ventilators.

