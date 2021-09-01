Advertisement

Multi-state human trafficking operation leads to arrests, rescues in Bowling Green

Human trafficking arrests
Human trafficking arrests(AP)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday morning, Governor Andy Beshear held a press briefing regarding a ‘successful’ human trafficking operation in the commonwealth.

The sting, called ‘Operation United Front’ involved 12 states and lead to arrests taking place in Bowling Green. The overall operation in Kentucky rescued 21 victims (two of them minors) with 46 arrests made total.

According to Kentucky State Police, there were five victims rescued in Bowling Green. The arrests in Bowling Green came after authorities executed a warrant on a massage parlor. It’s unclear at this time how many people were arrested.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCSO arrest 4 people on drug charges
Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrest four people on drug related charges
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
Med Center Health
Med Center Health reports new COVID-19 hospitalization numbers
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police respond to injury collision
Timothy Nunn, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Marijuana (8 oz. To < 5...
Glasgow Police says drug paraphernalia found after tree falls on house

Latest News

The National Corvette Museum Board of Directors has selected Sharon Brawner to serve as...
The National Corvette Museum names Sharon Brawner as new President and CEO
Nicholas Laurence, 40, is accused of engaging in multiple sexual acts over the course of...
Elizabethtown man accused of sexually abusing 3 girls
Top Row from left to right: Roger Bobbett, Barry Elliott, Martin Garcia, Tyler Scott Bottom row...
Drug trafficking organization busted in Logan County, one man still wanted
‘My Bluegrass Story’ developed by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum set to premiere on cable television