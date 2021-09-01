Multi-state human trafficking operation leads to arrests, rescues in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday morning, Governor Andy Beshear held a press briefing regarding a ‘successful’ human trafficking operation in the commonwealth.

The sting, called ‘Operation United Front’ involved 12 states and lead to arrests taking place in Bowling Green. The overall operation in Kentucky rescued 21 victims (two of them minors) with 46 arrests made total.

According to Kentucky State Police, there were five victims rescued in Bowling Green. The arrests in Bowling Green came after authorities executed a warrant on a massage parlor. It’s unclear at this time how many people were arrested.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.