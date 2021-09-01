Advertisement

‘My Bluegrass Story’ developed by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum set to premiere on cable television

(WFIE)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a new television show developed by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in western Kentucky is scheduled to be distributed by a cable channel later this year.

A statement from the museum said each episode of “My Bluegrass Story” is filmed at the Hall of Fame in Owensboro and highlights different artists who tell their stories and perform songs important to their careers.

The show is set to premiere on RFD-TV later this year.

Some of the artists who traveled to Owensboro to film the show include Hall of Fame members Del McCoury and Doyle Lawson.

