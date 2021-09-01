Advertisement

Pop-up event supporting black, minority-owned businesses in Franklin

By Laura Rogers
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Supporting black-owned businesses helps to close the racial wealth gap, strengthens local economies, leads to job creation and increases visibility and representation in our communities.

Brittany Benton and Jennifer Atkins are hosting a pop-up shopping event on September 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Franklin called Pop Out Black Out. It will take place in the parking lot of Alpha Baptist Church in the historic Harristown district and along John J. Johnson Avenue.

Aside from numerous vendors, there will be children’s activities, a TikTok dance off, and appearances from special guests including Taylor Groves, an East Robertson High School football player who has committed to play for Ole Miss. Tours of the African American Heritage Center will also be available.

