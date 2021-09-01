Sen. Rand Paul visits Bowling Green Hope Center for Pregnancy Care

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday afternoon, Senator Rand Paul made a stop at Bowling Green Center for Pregnancy Care. The center provides resources such as counseling, pregnancy tests, and limited STI testing. Senator Paul said he is proud of the work the Bowling Green Pregnancy Center does.

“We like good news stories, and so we’re here at the Hope Center, and we’re proud of the charitable work that they do in our community for young pregnant moms or any kind of pregnant mom,” Senator Paul said.

After his visit with personnel at the Hope Center, Senator Rand Paul answered several questions from reporters on national and local issues. The first asking his input on overrun hospitals due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Senator Paul continued to push people to inquire about monoclonal antibodies, used to treat COVID-19. He said people should take advantage of this before they ‘get too sick.’

“What we’ve been trying to tell people in the public is, you know, having a fever, body aches may not be enough,” Senator Paul said. “But if you’re also having a cough and a chest congestion, you’re developing pneumonia, but you’re not yet too sick, that’s when you need to call your doctor and ask them whether or not you’re a candidate for monoclonal antibodies.”

Lately, Senator Paul has made headlines for his take on Ivermectin research, the drug used to treat parasites in livestock that some are claiming could treat COVID-19.

Paul said he not necessarily encouraging people to take it, but it should be given a fair chance when it comes to researching its possible effects on COVID-19.

“I don’t think that we know that the final answer whether it’s effective or not, and it ought to be studied,” he said. Left-wing media across the state across the country went crazy, and to me, it doesn’t sound that unreasonable that we would study something. In fact, it is being studied. It’s in phase three studies.”

The FDA has publicly stated that humans should not ingest Ivermectin as it could lead to serious health complications or death.

Senator Paul was also asked about his thoughts on Bowling Green accepting refugees from Afghanistan. He said that he didn’t think the United States should have pulled troops out this soon, and he is sympathetic towards those trying to flee.

“I think by leaving completely there, people are just giving up completely on the whole country. So, I think in an overall strategy for helping the women of Afghanistan, the people who want a more civilized existence in Afghanistan, it makes no mistake, just evacuate. That being said, obviously, we’re sympathetic towards individual people and, we’ve actually tried to help individuals who have requested our help to get here,” Senator Paul said.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.