Advertisement

State officials announce 46 arrested, 21 victims rescued in Ky. human trafficking sting

On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 46 people were arrested and 21 victims, including...
On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 46 people were arrested and 21 victims, including two minors, were rescued in Operation United Front.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a fight that Kentucky has been working on for well over a decade - putting a stop to human trafficking.

On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 46 people were arrested and 21 victims, including two minors, were rescued in Operation United Front.

“Labor and sex trafficking is one of the worst evils imaginable,” said Governor Beshear. “It subjects victims to unspeakable harms. It violates them over and over.”

The multistate human trafficking sting was carried out Aug. 26 by 29 agencies across Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police organized the sting in Kentucky. Four trafficking operations were carried out simultaneously in Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, McCracken County, and Northern Kentucky.

In 2019 Kentucky ranked 9th for new criminal human trafficking cases.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron and his predecessor, now Governor Beshear, both placed a large emphasis on cracking down on cases of human trafficking in Kentucky.

The 12-state human trafficking operation was led by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and Missouri Highway Patrol.

Governor Beshear said the scale of this operation was unprecedented and the Attorney General commended the organization and cooperation that made this possible.

“I cannot stress enough that when we break down silos this is what happens,” said Attorney General Cameron. “That bad actors are on notice that their conduct is not welcomed here. That our streets are safer and that our people can live more freely.”

A list of the names of those arrested can be found here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCSO arrest 4 people on drug charges
Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrest four people on drug related charges
Human trafficking arrests
Multi-state human trafficking operation leads to arrests, rescues in Bowling Green
(AP)
Glasgow doctor faces accusations of mishandling baby delivery so he can catch flight for vacation
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
Med Center Health
Med Center Health reports new COVID-19 hospitalization numbers

Latest News

Pictures of several suspects from 2017-2019
Crime Stoppers: Hadley Burglary and Theft
It's Wiener and White Claw Wednesday at the Bowling Green Ballpark as the Hot Rods face off...
Clouds slowly move out, comfortable air moves in!
The new accelerated nursing program at UofL could have an immediate impact on the nursing...
UofL starting accelerated nursing program amid nationwide shortage
Pop
Pop Out Black Out
Midday LIVE
Horse Cave Heritage Festival