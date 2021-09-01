State officials thank BRCAC for assistance during human trafficking operation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - During the state’s press conference, which announced details about a multi-state human trafficking operation, officials thanked the Barren River Child Advocacy Center for assisting with the minors involved in the operation.

“[The organizations are] so victim-centered, ready to provide the services the moment that that victim is identified and can be helped,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

The organization is unable to talk about specific details surrounding the cases, however, in general, they provide acute medical exams, forensic interviews and trauma-informed mental health therapy for victims of any type of child sexual abuse.

“The goal of the Child Advocacy Center is for the child to come to a child-friendly location so that they don’t have to go to a police station or perhaps be interviewed where the perpetrator was or may return,” explained Executive Director Jennifer Bryant with the center. “They come to the child-friendly center, and then all the adults work around the child.”

The center served 879 children last year in the 10 counties Barren River region. According to Bryant, they have seen a 60 percent increase in the number of kids served past three years.

“With the pandemic, you know, our numbers only dipped a hair for a few weeks, and then we were right back at it,” she said. “When children are in isolation, they are more likely to experience abuse, unfortunately, 90% of the time they know their abuser. So you know, being at home and quarantine, unfortunately, does not have good results for child abuse.”

