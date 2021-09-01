Advertisement

Thursday Looks PLEASANT!

Sunshine and Below-Average Temps to Close Out the Work Week
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It took some doing, but low clouds in the wake of Hurricane Ida’s remnants gave way to abundant sunshine Thursday afternoon! Expect more bright skies into Thursday and Friday along with lower, more comfortable humidity levels!

Thursday will be a pleasant day as the air will be crisp as low humidity will be widespread in the region! Skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s during the day followed by mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the mid 50s heading into Friday morning.

Friday will be another crisp day with high temperatures only in the low 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Labor Day Weekend will feature slight chances for rain, though much of the period will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday and Sunday will have daytime high temperatures only in the low-to-mid 80s and morning low temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Labor Day will have a bit more sunshine along with stray shower and storms possible in the afternoon - but don’t cancel those outdoor plans because many places will stay dry with some humidity, but manageable! Trust the WBKO First Alert Weather Team with the latest conditions and forecasts on the air, online, social media platforms and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 82. Low 55. Winds NE-10

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, continued pleasant. High 82. Low 60. Winds E-6

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a t/shower. High 83. Low 65. Winds S-9

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 84

Today’s Low: 70

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 65

Record High: 104 (1943)

Record Low: 44 (1887)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.13″ (-0.13″)

Yearly Precip: 38.17″ (+3.27″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:14 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:18 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Matter: 32)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: High (9.4 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7587 Mold Spore Count)

