Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old in Oklahoma

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for a 3-month-old believed to have been taken by her mother was canceled after they were found safe.

Police in Oklahoma issued a statewide Amber Alert for Lelya Rivera Thursday morning. It was canceled shortly after.

They reported she was taken by her mother, 20-year-old Midaysia Highwalker, who allegedly made threatening remarks.

The Oklahoma City Police Department reported both Highwalker and the child were found safe.

Further details about the case were not available as of Thursday morning.

