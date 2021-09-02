Advertisement

Authorities raid Kentucky pet shop called “house of horrors”

Fish and Wildlife officers arrested Timothy Lorraine on Wednesday. He’s charged with...
Fish and Wildlife officers arrested Timothy Lorraine on Wednesday. He’s charged with second-degree cruelty to animals.(Pulaski County Detention Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURNSIDE, Ky. (AP) - Police and members of an animal rescue group have removed 150 neglected animals from a pet shop in southern Kentucky. Local authorities in Pulaski County served a search warrant on the pet shop Wednesday morning. A media release from the Humane Society of the United States said dozens of “snakes, lizards, turtles, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils and fish were found living in filthy, poor conditions.” The pet shop owner was charged with 19 counts of animal cruelty, according to the Humane Society. The animals will be cared for with help from volunteer groups.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Operation United Front arrests in Bowling Green.
Operation United Front human trafficking sting leads to Bowling Green arrests
(AP)
Glasgow doctor faces accusations of mishandling baby delivery so he can catch flight for vacation
Top Row from left to right: Roger Bobbett, Barry Elliott, Martin Garcia, Tyler Scott Bottom row...
Drug trafficking organization busted in Logan County, one man still wanted
Matthew Shockley, LaQuan Snead, and NeSean Darvin
Three men arrested for child abuse in Bowling Green
Pictures of several suspects from 2017-2019
Crime Stoppers: Hadley Burglary and Theft

Latest News

Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on the status of FEMA strike teams his administration has...
FEMA strike teams, Kentucky National Guard assisting hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge
WKU
WKU Football first game
Any job that requires being outside will be feeling great with lower humidity and dry...
Cooler and pleasant for Thursday!
WKU Football
WKU Football first game against UT Martin