Advertisement

BG Parks and Recreation to host tennis games on wheelchairs

Up down tennis social
Up down tennis social(wbko)
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The up-down tennis social is an opportunity presented by the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation. It provides a safe space for physically disabled people to participate in a fun game of tennis in a wheelchair.

Cameron Levis, an employee of the organization, said their main goal is to bring people with and without disabilities to come together and practice inclusivity. He also said their team is always coming up with new ways to enhance, serve, and provide for the local community regardless of any differences they may have.

You can join in on the fun too! Games will be hosted every Thursday from 4:30-6:00 PM until October 7th, 2021 at the Kereiakes Park courts 1 and 2.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation United Front arrests in Bowling Green.
Operation United Front human trafficking sting leads to Bowling Green arrests
(AP)
Glasgow doctor faces accusations of mishandling baby delivery so he can catch flight for vacation
Matthew Shockley, LaQuan Snead, and NeSean Darvin
Three men arrested for child abuse in Bowling Green
Top Row from left to right: Roger Bobbett, Barry Elliott, Martin Garcia, Tyler Scott Bottom row...
Drug trafficking organization busted in Logan County, one man still wanted
Glasgow Police respond to a double homicide
Glasgow Police respond to double homicide

Latest News

View From The Hill: A lot goes into Green Certification status at three of WKU’s restaurants
Glasgow Police respond to a double homicide
Glasgow Police respond to double homicide
Christian Richard Martin
Former Kentucky pilot sentenced to life in prison for murdering neighbors
Brett LIVE at WKU Football Opener @ 5
Brett LIVE at WKU Football Opener @ 5