BG Parks and Recreation to host tennis games on wheelchairs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The up-down tennis social is an opportunity presented by the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation. It provides a safe space for physically disabled people to participate in a fun game of tennis in a wheelchair.

Cameron Levis, an employee of the organization, said their main goal is to bring people with and without disabilities to come together and practice inclusivity. He also said their team is always coming up with new ways to enhance, serve, and provide for the local community regardless of any differences they may have.

You can join in on the fun too! Games will be hosted every Thursday from 4:30-6:00 PM until October 7th, 2021 at the Kereiakes Park courts 1 and 2.

