Bowling Green man arrested for sending videos of young females in sexual activities

Thang S. Mung, 36, of Bowling Green was arrested by Bowling Green Police
Thang S. Mung, 36, of Bowling Green was arrested by Bowling Green Police(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Bowling Green Police arrested Thang S. Mung, 36, of Bowling Green.

The accuse Mung of sending three videos depicting young females engaged in sexual activities.

Mung is charged with three counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

He was taken to the Warren County Jail, as the investigation continues.

