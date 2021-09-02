Bowling Green man arrested for sending videos of young females in sexual activities

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Bowling Green Police arrested Thang S. Mung, 36, of Bowling Green.

The accuse Mung of sending three videos depicting young females engaged in sexual activities.

Mung is charged with three counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

He was taken to the Warren County Jail, as the investigation continues.

