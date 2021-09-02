Advertisement

Capitol Arts Center celebrates 100 years September 10 with ribbon cutting

(WBKO)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Capitol Arts Center, currently overseen by the Warren County Public Library, will be celebrating 100 years in September.

In honor of the milestone, the Warren County Public Library says the venue will be holding a ribbon cutting and celebration called Celebrating Legacy: 100 Years of The Capitol and Tribute to The Capitol Arts Alliance.

On Friday, September 10 at 4:00 p.m., there will be presentations by the library, a short film, and reception in addition to the ribbon cutting.

The event is free to the public. The Capitol is located at 416 East Main Avenue in Bowling Green.

Celebrating Legacy: 100 Years of The Capitol and Tribute to The Capitol Arts Alliance Join us at The Capitol on...

Posted by Warren County Public Library on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

