Cooler and pleasant for Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday started off cloudy, but eventually had sunshine in the evening as comfortable air moved in. We’ll have more comfort as we slide into the holiday weekend!

Any job that requires being outside will be feeling great with lower humidity and dry conditions - including construction! (WBKO)

Thursday will be a pleasant day as the air will be crisp as low humidity will be widespread in the region! Skies will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s during the day followed by mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s heading into Friday morning.

Friday will be another crisp day with high temperatures only in the low 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Labor Day Weekend will feature slight chances for rain on Saturday, though much of the day will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday will have more isolated showers and storms possible as a front tries to move through the region later in the day. Both Saturday and Sunday will have daytime high temperatures only in the low-to-mid 80s and morning low temperatures in the low 60s. Don’t cancel any weekend plans as the rain chances will be very ‘hit-or-miss’ and nothing widespread is expected at this time - though it will be a bit humid on Saturday evening and Sunday. Labor Day will have a bit more sunshine with less humidity once again! Tuesday and Wednesday will have seasonable conditions with high temperatures only in the low-to-mid 80s with mostly sunny skies!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 57. Winds NE at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 82. Low 62. Winds E at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 83. Low 67. Winds S at 9 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (1913)

Record Low Today: 45 (1987)

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 65

Sunrise: 6:18 a.m.

Sunset: 7:12 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Matter: 38)

Pollen Count: High (10.2 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (7754 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Very High (8)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 84

Yesterday’s Low: 67

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.13″)

Yearly Precip: 38.17″ (+3.27″)

