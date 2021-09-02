Advertisement

Divided Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion law in place

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - A deeply divided Supreme Court is allowing a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force, stripping most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state.

The court voted 5-4 early Thursday to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others that sought to block enforcement of the law that went into effect Wednesday.

The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before most women know they’re pregnant.

“In reaching this conclusion, we stress that we do not purport to resolve definitively any jurisdictional or substantive claim in the applicants’ lawsuit. In particular, this order is not based on any conclusion about the constitutionality of Texas’s law, and in no way limits other procedurally proper challenges to the Texas law, including in Texas state courts,” the court said in the unsigned order.

Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Justice Elena Kagan dissented.

Texas lawmakers wrote the law to evade federal court review by allowing private citizens to bring civil lawsuits in state court against anyone involved in an abortion, other than the patient. Other abortion laws are enforced by state and local officials, with criminal sanctions possible.

After a federal appeals court refused to allow a prompt review of the law before it took effect, the measure’s opponents sought Supreme Court review.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation United Front arrests in Bowling Green.
Operation United Front human trafficking sting leads to Bowling Green arrests
WCSO arrest 4 people on drug charges
Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrest four people on drug related charges
(AP)
Glasgow doctor faces accusations of mishandling baby delivery so he can catch flight for vacation
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
Timothy Nunn, of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Marijuana (8 oz. To < 5...
Glasgow Police says drug paraphernalia found after tree falls on house

Latest News

In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Sarah Gonzalez of New York, a Nurse Practitioner, displays a...
Ask for COVID vaccine proof, face a $5,000 fine in Florida
Lost River Cave to Host Its 10th Annual Scarecrow Trail Event
Lost River Cave to Host Its 10th Annual Scarecrow Trail Event
Three Men Arrested for Child Abuse in Bowling Green
Three Men Arrested for Child Abuse in Bowling Green
International Center Preparing to Welcome Afghan Refugees to Bowling Green
International Center Preparing to Welcome Afghan Refugees to Bowling Green