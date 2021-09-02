Fabulous for Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was sensational! Abundant sunshine and comfortable humidity levels made for winning combination of weather! Pleasant conditions last into Friday, even though a few more clouds roll in.

Friday will be another crisp day with high temperatures only in the low 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Labor Day Weekend will feature a slight chance for a little late-day rain Saturday, though much of the day will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. A better chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives Saturday night into Sunday as a disturbance moves through. Both Saturday and Sunday will have daytime high temperatures only in the low-to-mid 80s and morning low temperatures in the low 60s. Any shot for rain ends Sunday night, with Labor Day bringing us more sunshine with less humidity once again! Tuesday and Wednesday will have seasonable conditions with high temperatures only in the low-to-mid 80s with mostly sunny skies!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, continued pleasant. High 82. Low 62. Winds E-6

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a t/shower late. High 83. Low 67. Winds S-9

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scat’d showers & t/storms possible. High 84. Low 62. Winds W-7

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 82

Today’s Low: 62

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 65

Record High: 103 (1913)

Record Low: 45 (1987)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.25″ (-0.25″)

Yearly Precip: 38.17″ (+3.15″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:12 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:19 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Matter: 38)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen Count: High (10.2 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7754 Mold Spore Count)

