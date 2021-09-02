Advertisement

GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens

FILE - In this March 24, 2021 file photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen...
FILE - In this March 24, 2021 file photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen in a parking lot outside a General Motors assembly plant where they are produced in Wentzville, Mo. The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks. General Motors announced Thursday, Sept, 2, 2021 that it would pause production at seven North American plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company’s top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup.(Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

General Motors announced Thursday that it would pause production at eight North American plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company’s top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Ford will stop making pickups at its Kansas City Assembly Plant for the next two weeks.

Shifts will be cut at two more truck plants in Dearborn, Michigan, and Louisville, Kentucky.

Industry analysts say the delta variant of the novel coronavirus has hit employees at chip factories in southeast Asia hard, forcing some plants to close.

That’s worsened a chip shortage that was starting to improve earlier in the summer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation United Front arrests in Bowling Green.
Operation United Front human trafficking sting leads to Bowling Green arrests
(AP)
Glasgow doctor faces accusations of mishandling baby delivery so he can catch flight for vacation
Top Row from left to right: Roger Bobbett, Barry Elliott, Martin Garcia, Tyler Scott Bottom row...
Drug trafficking organization busted in Logan County, one man still wanted
Matthew Shockley, LaQuan Snead, and NeSean Darvin
Three men arrested for child abuse in Bowling Green
Pictures of several suspects from 2017-2019
Crime Stoppers: Hadley Burglary and Theft

Latest News

Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than a dozen deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters, including Doug Jensen, center,...
Jan. 6 riot defendant returned to jail for using internet
Any job that requires being outside will be feeling great with lower humidity and dry...
Cooler and pleasant for Thursday!
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion restriction
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare