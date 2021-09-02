International Center prepares to welcome Afghan refugees to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is a community known for welcoming refugees, and in the coming weeks, the International Center will welcome about 200 Afghan refugees.

“When the refugees are coming in, the federal government tries to make sure that they are scattered all over the country,” Executive Director of the International Center Albert Mbanfu said. “It was just natural that Bowling Green will have its own share of these people coming in.”

The refugees destined for Bowling Green have already made it into the United States. They are currently at military bases across the country, going through some final steps before making their way to South Central Kentucky. The refugees will be testing for COVID-19 and receive at least one dose of the vaccine before their arrival.

When they arrive at the airport, those at the International Center will handle everything from picking them up from the airport, to fully furnishing apartments for them to stay in.

“If they want to go to bed immediately upon arrival, they will do that because we are required to make up the beds and set up everything ready for them,” Mbanfu explained. “We are also required to make sure we provide them culturally appropriate meals, which means if somebody is coming in from Afghanistan, it is very likely that they will enjoy rice or some kind of bakery stuff.”

Mbanfu is impressed by how welcoming Bowling Green is to these people who are in need. “They do whatever it takes to make sure that the refugees feel welcome, and that is just something money cannot buy,” he said.

There are several ways you can help the Afghan refugees coming to Bowling Green. You can make a monetary donation at icofky.com/donate. The money raised will go to provide resources for the refugees. You can also donate new or gently used furniture and house home items. Mbanfu said if you have the proper accommodations to house a family of refugees, they are taking inquiries for that as well.

The International Center has received an overwhelming amount of support for these people going through the unimaginable already.

“I receive calls every day, I receive emails every day,” Mbanfu said. “And I want to tell all the people who’ve applied to be mentors, that I’ve gotten all of the applications, I’ll get to them, and I will organize an orientation session for them.”

The refugees will gradually come in the coming weeks, and could continue to arrive until March of 2022.

