Sen. Mitch McConnell hypercritical of Biden admin’s Afghanistan withdrawal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell met with city leaders in Glasgow, Ky. on Thursday.

The senator touched on many topics currently making headlines, from vaccines to the U.S. economy. McConnell speaking highly critically of the Biden administration’s Afghanistan withdrawal that ended with 13 servicemen and women being killed, most of the deaths were American’s in their 20′s.

“Then there’s the question of how did you handle the evacuation. These guys couldn’t handle a two-car funeral. It was totally and completely incompetent,” said McConnell. “We left Americans behind enemy lines, we left Afghan allies behind enemy lines. And now those who are left behind enemy lines are left to depend upon the Taliban.”

“We didn’t go there to create some Jeffersonian democracy. We went there because it was in our own best interest not to be attacked again. So yeah, we’ve been forward deployed there for 20 years, but we’ve been forward deployed in Japan, South Korea, and Germany for longer than that,” said McConnell.

McConnell was asked if he supported Afghan refugees being resettled in Kentucky.

“I’d be happy to have one in my neighborhood. I think they’ve been loyal,” said McConnell.

McConnell himself being a polio survivor, also spoke about the importance of getting vaccinated; saying it’s the only way we can put an end to this pandemic.

“I think vaccination is the only way to defeat the virus. 90% of the people in the hospital right now in Kentucky and around the country are unvaccinated. We all need to do the best we can to convince people that we know who are reluctant to get vaccinated because that’s the only way we’re going to get past this,” said McConnell.

