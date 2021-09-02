Three men arrested for child abuse in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have arrested three men for child abuse.

According to the police report, officers received an email with a photograph of the back of the victim, who had multiple marks that looked like they had been hit with a cord.

Videos also showed a child crying and begging to not get hit by a man wearing boxing gloves, who then hit the child in the back of the head, causing him to fall and hit the couch.

The man, Nesean Darvin, is accused of hitting the child several more times, and the victim was identified as his son.

Two other men were present at the time.

LaQuan Shead was present during the video, and Matthew Shockley admitted to filming the video on Darvin’s phone.

All three men were arrested and charged with Criminal Abuse 1st Degree against a child 12 or under.

They were taken to the Warren County Detention Center.

