Advertisement

Twin infants found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare

By Jazmine Greene and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two infants were found dead inside of a vehicle near a daycare.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies went to Sunshine House after receiving reports of the two unresponsive infants, WIS reported.

Deputies found the two babies inside a vehicle, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The infants were twin boys, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

It is unclear if the staff at Sunshine House is involved in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Details are limited at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation United Front arrests in Bowling Green.
Operation United Front human trafficking sting leads to Bowling Green arrests
(AP)
Glasgow doctor faces accusations of mishandling baby delivery so he can catch flight for vacation
Top Row from left to right: Roger Bobbett, Barry Elliott, Martin Garcia, Tyler Scott Bottom row...
Drug trafficking organization busted in Logan County, one man still wanted
Pictures of several suspects from 2017-2019
Crime Stoppers: Hadley Burglary and Theft
The National Corvette Museum Board of Directors has selected Sharon Brawner to serve as...
The National Corvette Museum names Sharon Brawner as new President and CEO

Latest News

Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Changing winds provide hope in California wildfire battle
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast
New Jersey was hit by tornadoes on Wednesday as the remnants of Ida roared through.
RAW: Multivortex twister caught on camera
Good News
Good News: Animal rescue frees up space for dogs displaced in hurricane Ida