3 Degree Guarantee for September - Refuge Bowling Green

South Central Bank chooses nonprofits in the community each month for the 3 Degree Guarantee
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the month of September, South Central Bank chose Refuge Bowling Green for the 3 Degree Guarantee nonprofit that would receive $25 for each correct forecast within 3 degrees through the week on AM Kentucky.

Co-Director of Refuge Bowling Green, Daniel Tarnagda, discussed more about the organization!

