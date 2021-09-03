3 Degree Guarantee for September - Refuge Bowling Green
South Central Bank chooses nonprofits in the community each month for the 3 Degree Guarantee
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the month of September, South Central Bank chose Refuge Bowling Green for the 3 Degree Guarantee nonprofit that would receive $25 for each correct forecast within 3 degrees through the week on AM Kentucky.
Co-Director of Refuge Bowling Green, Daniel Tarnagda, discussed more about the organization!
