Beshear reports over 5K new COVID cases; fourth-highest report since pandemic began
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 5,111 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 592,489 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 13.17% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 1,547 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 24 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 7,845.
As of Friday, 2,365 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 661 are in the ICU, and 425 are on ventilators.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.