Comfy Friday, rain chances for Labor Day Weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was pleasant as humidity was low, sunshine was abundant and the thermometer was in a “Goldilocks” range in the upper 70s and low 80s! Friday will be similar with temperatures but with more cloud cover; but sunshine will still filter through the mid-to-high level clouds.

Friday is quiet, but Saturday evening and Sunday will have some rain chances, specifically Saturday night. Labor day will be dry and mild! (WBKO)

Friday will be another crisp day with high temperatures only in the low 80s with mid-to-high level clouds and sunshine filtering through the clouds. Labor Day Weekend will feature a slight chance for a little late-day rain Saturday, though much of the day will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. A better chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives Saturday night into Sunday as a disturbance moves through. Both Saturday and Sunday will have daytime high temperatures only in the low-to-mid 80s and morning low temperatures in the low 60s. Any shot for rain ends Sunday night, with Labor Day bringing us more sunshine with less humidity once again! Tuesday will have seasonable conditions with high temperatures only in the low-to-mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday and Thursday both will have even lower temperatures as high temperatures only reach the low 80s as skies continue to remain mostly sunny! Crisp mornings and pleasant afternoons look to dominate the first full week of September - Mother Nature is delivering fall-like weather; which the fall season will officially start in less than 3 weeks!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 84. Low 62. Winds E at 6 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers possible. High 85. Low 67. Winds S at 9 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible. High 81. Low 61. Winds W at 7 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 102 (1925, 1913)

Record Low Today: 46 (1893)

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 64

Sunrise: 6:18 a.m.

Sunset: 7:11 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Pollen Count: High (10.0 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (7819 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (7)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 82

Yesterday’s Low: 61

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.25″)

Yearly Precip: 38.17″ (+3.15″)

