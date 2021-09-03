Advertisement

FTC wants to know why McDonald’s ice cream machines break so often

The FTC is reportedly asking for information on how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment.
The FTC is reportedly asking for information on how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s has long been the butt of jokes about its ice cream machines, which many customers say are always broken.

Social media users complain, comedians rib the company, and a developer even made an app to track broken machines.

Now, the federal government is getting involved.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Federal Trade Commission reached out to several McDonald’s franchisees this summer to try to figure out what’s going on.

Many of those owners are right there with customers in terms of frustration when they can’t serve shakes, McFlurries or soft serve ice cream.

They say the machines are too complex and require a four-hour-long cleaning cycle at night that often fails.

The company that makes the machines says it’s important to make sure equipment that uses dairy products is sanitized properly.

It’s not exactly clear what the FTC is investigating, but it is reportedly asking for information on how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment.

The agency also appears interested in a franchisee’s right to repair the machine on their own.

Many have done so because they say waiting for an official fix from corporate McDonald’s takes too long. But the company that makes the machines says unauthorized fixes void the warranty.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Nathaniel Bacon of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Murder-2 Counts, Wanton...
NEW DETAILS: Citation reveals man shot brother, sister-in-law over “arguing, fussing with the children”
Matthew Shockley, LaQuan Snead, and NeSean Darvin
Three men arrested for child abuse in Bowling Green
Operation United Front arrests in Bowling Green.
Operation United Front human trafficking sting leads to Bowling Green arrests
Fish and Wildlife officers arrested Timothy Lorraine on Wednesday. He’s charged with...
Authorities raid Kentucky pet shop called “house of horrors”
Thang S. Mung, 36, of Bowling Green was arrested by Bowling Green Police
Bowling Green man arrested for sending videos of young females in sexual activities

Latest News

Friday is quiet, but Saturday evening and Sunday will have some rain chances, specifically...
Comfy Friday, rain chances for Labor Day Weekend
FILE — In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore...
Former Cardinal McCarrick pleads not guilty to sex assault
Match group -- which owns Tinder, Plenty of Fish, OK Cupid, and Hinge -- is headquartered in...
Bumble, CEO of Match vow to help those affected by Texas abortion law
Kentucky Children’s Hospital says it’s seeing an increase in Covid cases in children under...
Kentucky Children’s Hospital at full capacity due to COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses
I-65 construction to continue into Tennessee