Group protests Med Center Health vaccine mandate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, a group assembled outside the Medical Center in Bowling Green to protest the mandate for employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Protesters said it should be their choice whether to get the vaccine or not. Now that the September 1 deadline has passed, there’s a feeling of uncertainty among those WBKO talked to.

“So not having gotten my vaccine, I was not told whether or not I have a job. I did not sign any letter of resignation so I did not personally resign. I have not been given any forms to fill out, I have not received a letter of termination, so I really don’t know what my status is at this time with the Medical Center,” sonographer Brittany Murphy said.

Med Center Health said as of Friday, September 3, 64 percent of the 87 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

On August 18, the Med Center released the statement below in response to a protest occurring that day.

“While Med Center Health respects everyone’s right to peacefully protest, we stand firmly behind our decision requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. This decision is part of Med Center Health’s commitment to do all we can to protect our patients, employees and our community. Multiple health systems across the Commonwealth, representing 75% of the state’s hospital beds, have since announced the same requirement for their staff. More than 60 health and medical groups across the country have endorsed this position as well. The Kentucky Hospital Association, Kentucky Medical Association, and Kentucky Nurses Association support requiring COVID-19 vaccination for health care employees. 99% of our active Med Center Health physicians have voluntarily chosen to receive the vaccine and increasing numbers of our employees are choosing to be vaccinated. We encourage the community to follow the example of our healthcare team and get vaccinated for COVID-19.”

As of Friday, September 3, 2021, Med Center Health has 87 COVID-19 hospitalizations. 64% of these are unvaccinated. We continue to urge those that are 12 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://t.co/fciG9hl4tx for more information. pic.twitter.com/4HjPmADDKD — Med Center Health (@MedCenterHealth) September 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.