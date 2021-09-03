Here’s what you can expect for your Labor Day weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw a mix of sun and clouds today but we stayed dry! Temperatures stayed comfortable - and below average - in the low 80s throughout the afternoon!

Labor Day weekend forecast! (wbko)

A surface high pressure system to our southeast will keep the rain at bay through tonight and tomorrow! Daytime highs will struggle to make it out of the low 80s Saturday, but we’ll have partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Shower and thunderstorm activity will ramp up heading into tomorrow night and early Sunday. We’ll see moderate to heavy pockets of rain with some lightning as well. You might wake up to a few rumbles of thunder Sunday morning! Thus, you’ll want to have the umbrella around heading out the door. Rain chances slim down as we approach the afternoon hours, but we could still see a few short-lived showers by then. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and warm conditions heading into Labor Day! Afternoon temperatures will peak in the low-to-mid 80s by then. You’ll want to grab the sunscreen AND the allergy medications because the UV index and pollen counts will be high. Beyond that, the remainder of the work week looks mostly sunny and warm with daytime highs in the mid 80s! Have a safe Labor Day weekend!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a t/shower late. High 83. Low 69. Winds S-9

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scat’d showers & t/storms possible. High 81. Low 61. Winds W-7

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85. Low 58. Winds N-5

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 83

Today’s Low: 58

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 64

Record High: 102 (1913)

Record Low: 46 (1893)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.38″)

Yearly Precip: 38.17″ (+3.02″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:11 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:19 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 33 / Small Particulate Matter: 28)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen Count: High (10.0 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7819 Mold Spore Count)

