I-65 construction to continue into Tennessee

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Interstate 65 in Warren and Simpson County has experienced a number of resurfacing projects, and more construction along the heavily traveled interstate into Tennessee is being planned.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, officials received word the Tennessee Transportation Cabinet awarded a contract to widen I-65 from the state line to exit 112 at TN 25.

The transportation cabinet says that’s an additional nine miles of I-65 expected to be widened.

“I-65 is a major north to south corridor serving many communities,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright. “This work will address congestion, improve safety and traffic operations, and accommodate current and future traffic demands.”

Construction will begin within the month. It should be finished on or before December 2025.

Great news everyone! The Tennessee Department of Transportation has awarded a contract to widen Interstate 65 from the state line to near Exit 112 at TN 25. That’s more than nine miles of I-65 widened. Posted by KYTC District 3 on Thursday, September 2, 2021

The current construction in Kentucky is expected to be finished before the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.