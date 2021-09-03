The Lee and Hayley Show Coming to Columbus-Tupelo-Starkville, Mississippi

Lexington, Kentucky (September 3, 2021) – “The Lee and Hayley Show” will debut their signature brand of entertainment beginning next Monday, Labor Day, on The CW affiliate WCBI-CW4, part of the Columbus-Tupelo-Starkville market in Mississippi. The show stars nationally touring comedian and SiriusXM regular Lee Cruse and the Emmy Award-winning Hayley Harmon.

The longtime duo launched their new show on WTVQ ABC36 in Lexington, Kentucky in February of 2020 and have since expanded their footprint to include audiences in Bowling Green, Kentucky (WBKO, FOX), Biloxi-Gulfport, Mississippi (WXXV, FOX), Macon, Georgia (WMGT, NBC), Wilmington, North Carolina (WWAY, The CW), and now WCBI-CW4.

“During a time of unprecedented uncertainly brought on by the pandemic, are so grateful for the opportunity to disconnect and share a little levity with our viewers for an hour a day,” said Cruse. “We are blessed beyond words to be surrounded by a dynamic team of talented professionals and the best fans in the world,” he added.

From the very first show, Cruse and Harmon have delivered on viewer satisfaction with current event features, comic sketches, human-interest stories, and their weekly Charity Spotlight segment. Fan favorites include “Driving Me Crazy,” “Crazy Arms,” and daily antics with their staff. Viewers have been thrilled to be reunited with Lee and Hayley’s high-energy delivery, captivating on-screen chemistry, and no-punches-pulled comedy.

“Our top priority has always been to give audiences a reprieve from all the negativity in the world for one hour a day,” Harmon remarked. “We wanted to share joy and laughter with our viewers. Our fans’ response to the show has been humbling and we are grateful to them for their unwavering support. They are amazing people and we absolutely love them.”

WCBI-CW4 is part of the Columbus-Tupelo-Starkville market and serves northeastern Mississippi and northwestern Alabama. The station is owned by Morris Multimedia.

Derek Rogers, general manager at WCBI, was excited to add Cruse and Harmon to his station’s lineup. “We’re thrilled to welcome Lee and Hayley to our team and look forward to their debut,” he said. “Their tremendous talent and broad-based appeal will be a difference-maker in the market.”

The Lee and Hayley Show is an American television variety talk show which combines comedy, celebrity, musical guests, and human-interest stories. The show is featured on weekdays on WBKO-FOX in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The show stars veteran television personalities Lee Cruse and Hayley Harmon. The Lee and Hayley Show is the property of and produced by Lee & Hayley, LLC, a subsidiary of ISN Productions, LLC.