Livestream High School Football: ACS at Greenwood

Greenwood vs. Franklin-Simpson
Greenwood vs. Franklin-Simpson(Allie Hennard)
By Brett Alper
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Week 3 for high school football, spend the night live streaming Allen County-Scottsville take on Greenwood in this interclass matchup at The Swamp.

Greenwood looking to stay undefeated as the Patriots try to move back over .500.

Kickoff is set for 7pm.

Livestream the game at https://www.wbko.com/page/prepspin/ or at https://www.prepspin.com/

Special thanks to Prepspin and Warren County Public Schools Sports Broadcasting Network.

