Poppy’s Field Trip visits South Warren High School’s FFA

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our first Poppy’s Field Trip of the 2021-2022 school year had Matt Stephens, Flora Templeton Stuart and Poppy paying a visit to South Warren High School to learn more about their FFA Small Engines Team.

The team competed in the State Small Power & Equipment Competition at the Kentucky State Fair back in August. They competed against numerous schools from across the state, and placed first in the state for the third year in a row. The state championship team consists of Mason Flora, Connor Pendley, Connor Blythe, and Dalton Blythe.

Topics covered in the contest include 4-cycle theory, troubleshooting, mathematical calculations, word problems, skills-based scenarios, torquing, assembling, measuring, adjusting, and more. Educators said participants in this contest learn and develop skills that will better prepare them for future careers.

Additionally, the South Warren FFA Envirothon team placed first in the Kentucky FFA State Environmental Science CDE for 2020-2021. The team members were Colby Dye, Ryan Brown, Avery Cole, Dalton Rose and Grace Parrott.

The teams each year are tested on their knowledge of Kentucky’s natural resources at five “in the field” test stations, each covering a separate topic addressing soils, forestry, wildlife, aquatics and a current environmental issue. Through hands-on experiments, analysis and use of critical thinking skills, the teams answer a set of questions at each station.

South Warren FFA will be advancing to the National FFA Envirothon competition this October.

