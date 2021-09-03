Rep. James Comer talks about Afghanistan, vaccines, and future of social security

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News spoke with representative James Comer about various issues impacting Kentucky and the United States.

Most notably on the minds of many Americans--the Afghanistan withdrawal. We asked Comer his opinion on the withdrawal and if he believed the war was actually over.

“Well, probably not the case because there’s still Americans left behind, and we don’t leave Americans behind. So until every American citizen who wants to leave Afghanistan is rescued, then the war’s probably not officially over,” said Comer.

“I supported a withdrawal. In fact, if you go back to 2016, when I ran for Congress, that was one of my policy position that didn’t think we had any business over there. And I thought it was just a huge waste of taxpayer dollars. Having said that, the way that Joe Biden planned the withdrawal was a joke. I mean, you would have had to have tried to have done worse than what Joe Biden did. So his lack of a plan or his bad plan was substandard. And as a result, we had troops who lost their lives, and we have Americans who are left behind,” said Comer.

Recently, Dr. Fauci suggested school-aged children should get the vaccine. We asked his thoughts on vaccines and the current state of COVID in Kentucky.

“Well, I think that there’s a lot of misinformation out there about the vaccine and about COVID. Obviously, COVID is very serious. But Americans, rightfully so have a huge distrust in government. They have a huge distrust in their politicians. They have a huge distrust in Dr. Fauci,” said Comer. “So due to unfortunate circumstances pertaining to the climate in Washington and in Frankfort, there are a lot of people that, you know, are refusing to be vaccinated and are refusing to allow their kids to be vaccinated. And I think that’s probably not good. But I do believe that every American has a right to decide whether or not to take the vaccine.”

We asked Comer if he believed our southern border was more vulnerable and if our country might be more prone to terrorist attacks now that the Taliban controls Afghanistan.

“Yes, and the lack of security we have in place at the southern border. This has been a concern long before the debacle in Afghanistan. When I went to the southern border and visited and talked to border patrol agents in New Mexico and Texas. Just that week, they had apprehended people from 25 different countries, not just in Central American, South America, but from Asia and Africa,” said Comer.

“So there are people coming across that border every day. I’m sure the overwhelming majority of people are good people who are just trying to get a better life for themselves and their families. But there are also some bad people coming across that border, there’s the drug trade, there’s human trafficking coming across that border. And I’m sure there are potential terrorists coming across the border,” said Comer.

“So you take the lack of vetting from the Biden administration bringing Afghanis to the United States, along with the lack of border security. And, you know, we’re suddenly in a bad position in the United States and I worry about domestic terror attacks because of the incompetence of Joe Biden’s administration when it comes to national security,” said Comer.

Another topic that is on the minds of Americans--recent news that Social Security right now is viable in the near future. Comer shared his thoughts on how we might be able to preserve the benefit for people in the future.

“Well, the government’s going to have to reduce unnecessary spending. Having said that Social Security is necessary spending, I strongly support Social Security. Most people have paid into Social Security. So they are entitled to Social Security. But the government is spending too much money. That’s one reason I supported withdrawal from Afghanistan, we can’t afford to be the policemen for the world,” said Comer.

“What I’m doing as a member of Congress, I’m a fairly new member of Congress and the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee. I’m trying to find waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in the federal government because I want the government to be more efficient, if we’re gonna save, and protect and preserve social security for the next three or four decades, then we’re gonna have to drastically reduce spending,” said Comer. “That’s not what’s happening in Washington right now. That’s why I’m gonna vote no on the infrastructure bill, and I voted no, on the budget reconciliation bill. We can’t continue to print money and expect social security to be viable forever.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.