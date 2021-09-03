Advertisement

Man found stabbed multiple times behind Fairview Plaza Shopping Center

Stabbing
Stabbing(WBKO)
By Laura Rogers
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are working to locate a suspect after a person was found to be stabbed several times in the parking lot behind Fairview Plaza Shopping Center. It happened just after midnight on Friday, September 3.

Bowling Green Police Department said Michael Skaggs was airlifted to a Nashville trauma center for his injuries.

BGPD said detectives have identified a suspect and are working to make an arrest.

WBKO News is continuing to follow this story and will have more information as it is released.

