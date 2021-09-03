Zappe throws for seven touchdowns in WKU season opener

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bailey Zappe put on an absolute show in his WKU debut throwing 424 yards and seven touchdowns in the Tops season opener win 59-21 against UT Martin.

The Skyhawks got on the board first with a six-yard run from Keon Howard. In Western’s first drive, the Houston Baptist transfer was intercepted and from then on out it was the Bailey Zappe party.

Zappe threw for four touchdowns and 253 yards in the first half, his final stat line was 28-35, 424 yards, seven touchdowns, one interception.

WKU will be on the road next week to West Point, NY as they’ll be taking on Army on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

