Advertisement

Adair County parents jailed after toddler dies of Fentanyl overdose

By Gene Birk
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - An Adair County couple is in jail, accused in the death of their 10-month-old daughter.

Columbia Police say Arya Wyntre Bell Graham died of a Fentanyl overdose on June 4, 2020.

Her parents, Melanie and Bradley Graham, were arrested and jailed in Cleveland, Ohio this past Wednesday.

Melanie is charged with 2nd degree manslaughter; Bradley is charged with reckless homicide.

They are to be extradited to Adair County at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Nathaniel Bacon of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Murder-2 Counts, Wanton...
NEW DETAILS: Citation reveals man shot brother, sister-in-law over “arguing, fussing with the children”
Fish and Wildlife officers arrested Timothy Lorraine on Wednesday. He’s charged with...
Authorities raid Kentucky pet shop called “house of horrors”
Matthew Shockley, LaQuan Snead, and NeSean Darvin
Three men arrested for child abuse in Bowling Green
Operation United Front arrests in Bowling Green.
Operation United Front human trafficking sting leads to Bowling Green arrests
Stabbing
Man found stabbed multiple times behind Fairview Plaza Shopping Center

Latest News

Loni Drumm, 32, confessed to shooting and killing a man at a trailer park in Elizabethtown...
Woman admits to shooting, killing man at Elizabethtown trailer park
Congressman James Comer on Social Security
Congressman James Comer on Social Security
Labor Day weekend forecast!
Here’s what you can expect for your Labor Day weekend!
Protest Over Employee COVID Vaccine Mandate At Medical Center in Bowling Green @ 4
Protest Over Employee COVID Vaccine Mandate At Medical Center in Bowling Green @ 4