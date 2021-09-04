Advertisement

Dutch Country Safari Park puts Amish businesses on the map in Hart County

Dutch Country Safari Park
Dutch Country Safari Park(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Imagine getting to experience a safari without having to leave the country?

A new map by Hart County Tourism is highlighting Amish-owned businesses.

Dutch Country Safari Park is a combination of a petting zoo and a drive-thru safari.

Recently Hart County Tourism released a new map that highlights 17 Amish businesses.

Have you seen our new map of Amish-Owned businesses in Hart County? There are several places to shop, eat, and even...

Posted by Hart County Tourism on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Sandra Wilson the Executive Director of the Horse Cave/Hart County Tourism says, “We have in Hart County, one of the largest Amish communities in the state, we have over 200 Amish families, and over 100 Amish businesses in the county, we picked out the businesses for the map that we thought tourists would like to go to.”

She also adds, “The reason we made this map was in response to a lot of requests from our tourists, my staff works that I-65 rest areas where 4 million people a year stop. And we’re getting overwhelming requests for information about our Amish businesses.”

Wilson also says it gives a good opportunity for tourists to get out in the country, and go visit the attractions, shops, or roadside markets and have a real Kentucky experience.

For more information on the Dutch Country Safari Park prices and animals to see, click here.

