Football Friday Night: 9-3-21
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Week 3 for high school football, take a look at the highlights from Brett Alper, Ana Medina, and Aliie Hennard from Football Friday Night.
Final:
Allen County-Scottsville: 0
Greenwood: 38
Final:
Breckinridge County: 13
Butler County: 44
Final:
Todd County-Central: 0
Russellville: 10
Final:
Warren East: 21
Barren County: 24
Final:
Monroe County: 8
Glasgow: 49
