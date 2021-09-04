Advertisement

Football Friday Night: 9-3-21

WBKO's Football Friday Night
By Brett Alper
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Week 3 for high school football, take a look at the highlights from Brett Alper, Ana Medina, and Aliie Hennard from Football Friday Night.

Final:

Allen County-Scottsville: 0

Greenwood: 38

Final:

Breckinridge County: 13

Butler County: 44

Final:

Todd County-Central: 0

Russellville: 10

Final:

Warren East: 21

Barren County: 24

Final:

Monroe County: 8

Glasgow: 49

