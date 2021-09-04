Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Nakeisha Milton

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sometimes it takes one small act of kindness to inspire others to give back.

Nakeisha Milton says, “I just always wanted to be a solution to the problem, whatever it is.”

She is setting the example that it doesn’t take much to make a difference.

“I did a back-to-school event for kids and my main goal was to make sure that they were prepared for school,” says Milton.

An event Milton says was funded by her, “just by myself out of my pocket, they got two shirts that I made because I do shirts, and then also got school supplies for them.”

Tristan Dawson who nominated Nakeisha says, “it doesn’t take much to give back to your, your people. You know, you’re from here, everybody needs help all the time. And it’s always good to just, you know, stick your neck out there every now and then and, help.”

Milton spoke on being nominated as a hometown hero, “I was very excited about it. Because I’ve done stuff. But like, nothing that I thought was really big to be considered a hometown hero.”

Dawson adds, “I nominated her as a hometown hero because I see the motivation and the drive and higher to want to, you know, give back and do for people that, you know, she doesn’t even know that that’s always a good thing to come back around to you. Keep going, don’t give up, no matter what, don’t let anything discourage you, and just stay true to yourself.”

“I’m glad that my efforts, what I’m doing for people, kids, mainly kids is not being overlooked. Because not that it matters but when you’re doing something from the kindness of your heart it does. Hearing a thank you or someone is proud of you or that you’re inspiring I don’t know other people to do something. It really means a lot,” says Milton.

Nakeisha says she is also participating in the Out of the Darkness Bowling Green Area Walk to fight suicide next month, she is currently raising funds, to donate you can click here.

