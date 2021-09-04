Lady Toppers hit the road to take on Louisville
Sep. 4, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer will go on the road for the first time this season when the team travels to square off with Louisville on Sunday evening. It will be a battle of undefeated teams and the action is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. (CT).
Game Info
WKU (3-0-0) at Louisville (4-0-0)
Sunday, Sept. 5 | 6:30 p.m. (CT) | Tickets
Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium | Louisville, Ky.
Watch (ACCNX) | Live Stats
WKU Notes
- The Lady Toppers are off to a 3-0-0 start to the 2021 season, the best since the 2009 season.
- United Soccer Coaches currently has WKU ranked No. 5 in the South Region below UCF, Rice, USF and Memphis. The Lady Toppers are ranked above Lipscomb, SMU, North Texas, North Florida and Cincinnati. The poll can be found here.
- Brina Micheels and Avery Jacobsen collected weekly awards for WKU this week. Micheels earned Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week and was named to the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week. Jacobsen was named the C-USA Defensive Player of the Week for the third time in her career.
- With a win, WKU would have a 4-0-0 record to start the season for the first time since 2001.
- Katie Erwin and Micheels lead the Lady Toppers in scoring with two goals each. Jacobsen, Mackenzie Crittenberger, Annah Hopkins and Briana Sayoc each have one goal.
- Erwin also leads the team in assists (3) and points (7). Her 2.33 points per game leads Conference USA.
- Alexis Bach and Ashley Kobylinski have both played in-goal for WKU. Bach has played two matches, making five saves and holding a 0.98 goals against average. Kobylinski played against Union, making a save and picking up the shutout.
- The WKU defense has shut out two opponents this season and has given up only two goals through three matches.
Series History
- Sunday’s match will be the fourth meeting between WKU and Louisville all-time.
- The Lady Toppers won the most recent meeting, 1-0, in Bowling Green on March 27, 2021.
- The Cardinals won the first two meetings in 2005 and 2006.
- This will be only the second meeting of the two teams in Louisville, the first coming in 2005.
- Of Louisville’s 14 goals, nine have been scored by players who entered the season having never scored a collegiate goal. Six of those goals have been scored by freshmen.
Louisville Notes
- Louisville is 4-0-0 to start the season with wins over Western Michigan, James Madison, Northern Kentucky and Saint Louis.
- Through four matches, the Cardinals have scored 14 goals while holding opponents to only five on the season.
- Emma Hiscock is the leading goal scorer for Louisville with three. Eight total players have scored for the Cardinals. Brooke Dardano is the team’s leading assist earner with four.
- Gabby Kouzelos has played all four matches in goal for the Cardinals. She has a 1.25 goals against average and has made 12 saves on the season. The Louisville keeper has registered back-to-back shutouts coming into Sunday’s tilt.
Up Next
- WKU will stay on the road and travel to Nashville to face Belmont on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
- The Lady Toppers return home on Sunday, Sept. 12 to host Ole Miss. That match is set to begin at 1 p.m. at the WKU Soccer Complex.
