Lady Toppers hit the road to take on Louisville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer will go on the road for the first time this season when the team travels to square off with Louisville on Sunday evening. It will be a battle of undefeated teams and the action is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. (CT).

Game Info

WKU (3-0-0) at Louisville (4-0-0)

Sunday, Sept. 5 | 6:30 p.m. (CT) | Tickets

Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium | Louisville, Ky.

Watch (ACCNX) | Live Stats

WKU Notes

The Lady Toppers are off to a 3-0-0 start to the 2021 season, the best since the 2009 season.

United Soccer Coaches currently has WKU ranked No. 5 in the South Region below UCF, Rice, USF and Memphis. The Lady Toppers are ranked above Lipscomb, SMU, North Texas, North Florida and Cincinnati. The poll can be found here

Brina Micheels and Avery Jacobsen collected weekly awards for WKU this week. Micheels earned Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week and was named to the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week. Jacobsen was named the C-USA Defensive Player of the Week for the third time in her career.

With a win, WKU would have a 4-0-0 record to start the season for the first time since 2001.

Katie Erwin and Micheels lead the Lady Toppers in scoring with two goals each. Jacobsen, Mackenzie Crittenberger, Annah Hopkins and Briana Sayoc each have one goal.

Erwin also leads the team in assists (3) and points (7). Her 2.33 points per game leads Conference USA.

Alexis Bach and Ashley Kobylinski have both played in-goal for WKU. Bach has played two matches, making five saves and holding a 0.98 goals against average. Kobylinski played against Union, making a save and picking up the shutout.