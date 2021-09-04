Tracking rain overnight and into tomorrow morning!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll see variably cloudy skies today and below average temperatures! Daytime highs will struggle to make it out of the low-to-mid 80s. A few stray showers are possible, but we’ll stay dry otherwise.

Storms tomorrow (wbko)

A cold front arriving tonight will bring widely scattered showers and thunderstorms over the majority of South Central Kentucky. We could see moderate to heavy pockets of rainfall, along with some lightning. The bulk of the rain will occur early Sunday morning, but light rain will drag into the midday hours. Beyond that, we could see a few short-lived stray showers throughout the afternoon, but they will not be a complete washout. Temperatures are expected to peak in the upper 70s, so it’ll feel much cooler than average. Labor Day will bring mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions. We’ll be in the mid 80s in the afternoon before temperatures tumble into the upper 50s overnight. A dry stretch sets in for the remainder of the work week. We’re tracking plentiful sunshine and temps in the low to mid 80s! Most late nights and early morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s though, so if you’re out during that time of night/day you’ll want to grab the light sweater!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. AM Scat’d showers & t/storms likely. High 79. Low 61. Winds W-7

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85. Low 58. Winds N-6

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 86. Low 65. Winds S-7

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 83

Today’s Low: 59

Normal High: 87

Normal Low: 64

Record High: 103 (1925)

Record Low: 47 (1893)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.50″)

Yearly Precip: 38.17″ (+2.90″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:20 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 41/ Small Particulate Matter: 41)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Pollen Count: High (10.3 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7819 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.