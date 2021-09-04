Advertisement

Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87.

His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. An NBC Universal spokeswoman confirmed the news. No further details were released.

“He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit,” Roker wrote on Instagram. “Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him.”

Scott began his 65-year career at NBC as an entry-level page at an affiliate station in Washington, D.C., and rose to become the weather forecaster on the network’s flagship morning show for more than three decades. His trademark was giving on-air congratulations to viewers who turned 100 years old.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Nathaniel Bacon of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Murder-2 Counts, Wanton...
NEW DETAILS: Citation reveals man shot brother, sister-in-law over “arguing, fussing with the children”
Stabbing
Man found stabbed multiple times behind Fairview Plaza Shopping Center
A protester stands in front of the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Group protests Med Center Health vaccine mandate
Fish and Wildlife officers arrested Timothy Lorraine on Wednesday. He’s charged with...
Authorities raid Kentucky pet shop called “house of horrors”
Bradley and Melanie Graham
Adair County parents jailed after toddler dies of Fentanyl overdose

Latest News

Will Fitch, fire captain from Cosumnes Fire Department, and his crew hold a fire line to keep...
Lake Tahoe evacuees hope to return home as wildfire slows
Greg Nazarko, manager of the Bourbon Bandstand bar on Bourbon Street, stands outside the club,...
Energy company: Hurricane Ida restoration could take weeks
FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook sorry for ‘primates’ label on video of Black men
Storms tomorrow
Tracking rain overnight and into tomorrow morning!