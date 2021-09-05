BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area today but rain chances are decreasing rapidly this evening. Temperatures also stayed well below average, with highs in the mid 70s today!

Labor Day forecast (wbko)

We could still see a few stray showers by Columbia and Albany this evening, otherwise we look partly cloudy and cool! A surface high pressure system to our West will bring us mostly sunny conditions and temperatures in the mid 80s! It’s looking like a beautiful Labor day ahead. These conditions drag into Tuesday as well. We could see a stray storm throughout Wednesday as a cold front passes to our north, but this will be short-lived and not a complete washout. By then we’ll have cooler afternoon temperatures and dry conditions for the remainder of the week. Daytime highs will struggle to make it out of the low 80s through Friday! The warmth returns over the weekend as we track afternoon temperatures climbing to the mid and upper 80s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85. Low 58. Winds N-5

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 86. Low 65. Winds S-6

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray shower possible. High 82. Low 56. Winds W-9

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 74

Today’s Low: 70

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 64

Record High: 104 (1925)

Record Low: 45 (1902)

Today’s Precip: 0.17″

Monthly Precip: 0.17″ (-0.44″)

Yearly Precip: 38.34″ (+2.96″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:08 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:21 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 23/ Small Particulate Matter: 26)

UV Index: Moderate (7)

Pollen Count: Low (3.5 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7382 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.