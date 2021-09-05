Officials urge caution on waterways this Labor Day weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With recent heavy rainfall and an increase in kayakers taking to smaller waterways, Barren County Emergency Management is urging people to use caution this Labor Day weekend.

Officials says accidents on the water are becoming more and more common. They also say if there is a walking or driving bridge where the water looks high do not even attempt to cross it, and always wear a life jacket no matter the depth of the water.

”It’ll go from five feet deep to maybe 60 or 70 feet within ten or twenty feet from the bank. So, always wear your life jacket,” said Martin Brown, Barren County Dive and Rescue.

According to WBKO Meteorologist, Raquel Dominguez, six inches of water will cause a car to lose control and just a foot of water will completely float a car.

“If you’re coming up on a bridge if you’re driving and if there’s an area that you know has a low bridge don’t speed through there, especially if it’s a blind area like on a curve or something like that because you can be in the water before you know it especially if you’re going downhill. So, try to avoid those areas and stay on the main highways. We’ve got really really tall bridges that aren’t going to flood near as bad,” Brown said.

Barren County Emergency Management says they refer to the tragic accident in Monroe County in 2019 where 19-year-old Leah Carter passed away after her car was swept away in floodwaters, to hopefully inform people the serious dangers waterways can have.

