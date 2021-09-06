Advertisement

Awesome 80s with Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPac

By Marisa Williams
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Arts and entertainment are returning to the SKyPac for the 2021 season! The first in their Retro series will be The Awesome 80s with Orchestra Kentucky on September 11.

The concert will feature Orchestra Kentucky and a trio of talented singers performing hits from Huey Lewis, Billy Joel, Phil Collins, Madonna, and more.

Tickets are still available for Awesome 80s along with future events at SKyPac here.

You can also call their ticket office for more information at 270-904-1880.

