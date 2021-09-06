Barrett paces Tops through day two of USA Intercollegiate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senior Kenlie Barrett continues to lead WKU Women’s Golf at the USA Intercollegiate. After shooting an even-par 72 in the second round of the tournament, Barrett is tied for 11th on the individual leaderboard. WKU is 10th as a team after shooting 14-over 302 on the second day of competition.

Barrett carded the squad’s third even-par or better counting score of the season at the par-72, 6,002-yard RTJ Magnolia Grove – Crossings Course. She is one shot back from a top-10 finish with 18 holes to play.

The Toppers counted two 4-over 76′s and a 6-over 78 to wrap up scoring on the day. Junior Sarah Arnold turned in a 4-over 76 with 11 pars throughout the round. Freshman Catie Craig finished at 4-over 76, as well, after carding two birdies within her final six holes.

Both freshman Faith Martin and sophomore Rachel Rich shot 6-over 78. Martin is tied for 49th while Rich, Craig and Arnold are all tied for 62nd.

Fifth year Olivia Reed moved up 52 spots on the leaderboard and had the team’s best score of the day at 4-under 68. She is tied for 16th as an individual after playing mistake-free golf. She logged four birdies and 14 pars over the second round.

Sophomore Addie Westbrook had a career-best 1-over 73 on Sunday morning while playing as an individual. She is tied for 34th with a career-low 36-hole score of 4-over 148.

WKU will play the final 18 holes of the USA Intercollegiate on Monday morning.

Results – Second Round

T11. Kenlie Barrett – 71, 72 – 143

T16. Olivia Reed* - 77, 68 – 145

T34. Addie Westbrook* - 75, 73 – 148

T49. Faith Martin – 72, 78 – 150

T62. Rachel Rich – 74, 78 – 152

T62. Sarah Arnold – 76, 76 – 152

T62. Catie Craig – 76, 76 – 152

*competing as an individual

