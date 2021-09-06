Conference for young professionals to take place in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Young professionals bring passion, energy and fresh ideas to their communities. An upcoming conference aims to encourage and inspire them.

The YP Unite Summit is September 23-24 in Bowling Green. It begins with a welcome party at National Corvette Museum, followed the next day by speakers, trainings, and breakout sessions at SKyPAC. It is hosted by the Bowling Green Young Professionals and Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.

Morning breakout sessions will include presentations by author Vitale Buford on “The 3 Cs for Winning Early in your Career,” Dr. Dana Cosby, MBA Program Director at WKU and Casey Birge, Unite US Community Engagement Manager on “Great Expectations: Navigating Leadership & Becoming a Great Leader,” and Tyreon Clark, co-founder of Jonesville Academy, on Building Your Community From the Inside Out.”

There will also be a Q&A panel presentation called Bosses in Business 101. It will feature Robert Bowden III, Founder and Owner of the Spartan Garage, Brooke Cassady, Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Avant Garde Wealth, Amber Martin with Martin Management Group and Jared Sizemore, Co-Founder and COO of Music City Creative.

YP Unite Summit

