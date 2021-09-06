Advertisement

Hot Rods defeat Crawdads 6-3 in series finale

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Bowling Green Hot Rods(BGHR)
By Brett Alper
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jacson McGowan’s late game homer helped the Bolidos de Bowling Green (75-33) complete the six-game series sweep with a 6-3 win over the Llamas de Hickory (45-60) on Sunday.

The Bolidos plated the first run of the game in the third inning against Hickory starter Kevin Gowdy. Erik Ostberg led off with a single and moved to second on an error that allowed Hill Alexander to reach. Robert Alvarez singled down the first baseline, bringing home Ostberg and giving Bowling Green a 1-0 lead.

Hickory charged back in the top of the fourth to take the lead. Konner Piotto had a two-RBI single, putting the Llamas out in front 2-1. Later in the inning, Derwin Barreto worked a bases-loaded walk, expanding Hickory’s lead to 3-1.

Bowling Green answered in the bottom of the sixth against Llamas reliever Josh Smith. Brett Wisely singled with one out to get the offense started. Jordan Qsar lifted a ball to left and Hickory left-fielder Jared Walker made an error with the ball bouncing over the wall, putting runners at second and third. McGowan brought both home on a base hit, tying the game 3-3.

In the bottom of the eighth, Bowling Green regained the lead against Llamas pitcher Sean Chandler. Alika Williams walked to lead off the inning and Jordan Qsar advanced him to second with a single. McGowan stepped up to the plate and lined a ball over the wall in right, putting the Bolidos ahead 6-3. Ezequiel Zabaleta logged the final three outs in the ninth, securing a 6-3 Bowling Green win.

The Hot Rods enjoy an off-day on Monday and resume play on the road Tuesday against Winston-Salem.

