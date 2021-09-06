Advertisement

Jackson’s Orchard begins Apple Fest this Labor Day Weekend

(WBKO)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Labor Day weekend means Apple Fest at Jackson’s Orchard.

Jackson’s has fresh apple cider, cider slushes, fried pies, caramel apples, peach ice cream, and more available at their orchard in Bowling Green at 1280 Slim Island Road.

Jackson’s Orchard has been in operation since 1966. It is a family-owned working farm. 

Not only are they picking some of your favorite fall apples like Jonathan, Golden Delicious, Gala and Fuji, but they will be giving free tastes of many of their other apple products like butters, sauces, salsas and more.

This Labor Day Weekend, Jackson’s has made their first batch of new season Apple Cider. Another first of the season is caramel apples. They will be dipping and serving them in the concession stand for the first time this season.

For families, the playground is open ($3 ages 4-21) everyday.

If the weather cooperates, Jackson’s tries to have a special weekend of Pick-Your-Own apples priced by the pound or by the peck.

Regular fall hours are in full swing.

Saturday 9-5, Sunday 1-5, and Monday 9-5.

There are no admission fees or parking fees.

