Lovely Labor Day with low humidity, sunshine!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a weekend that had cloud cover and wet conditions for some, we continue the weekend with a quiet holiday weather-wise!

Plentiful sunshine with low-to-mid 80s can be expected in south-central Kentucky! (WBKO)

Low humidity takes over again with sunshine for Labor Day! High temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 80s with light northerly winds. Tuesday will start with low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s with seasonable high temperatures in the mid 80s with continued sunshine. We’re tracking a cold front that swings into the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This front is weak and relatively dry, so though we expect most places to remain dry, we can’t rule out a stray shower or storm possible on Wednesday. Because of a mix of sun and clouds along with winds shifting from southwest to northwest, high temperatures will only be in the low 80s for many! Thursday and Friday both will have cool high temperatures as high temperatures only reach the low 80s as skies go back to mostly sunny! Crisp mornings and pleasant afternoons look to dominate the first full week of September - which means fall is here... right?

Well, the weekend will have a warm up with high temperatures on Patriot Day, Saturday, to be in the mid 80s. Sunday will have the mid-to-upper 80s with continued sunshine. Looking ahead to the next two weeks, confidence is high that we will deal with near-to-above average high temperatures along with slightly unsettled weather. In short, we could see low 90s along with stray rain chances going into mid September. Summer isn’t over yet - but fall is just over two weeks away!!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

LABOR DAY MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid. High 85. Low 58. Winds N at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86. Low 63. Winds S at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers possible. High 82. Low 56. Winds W at 8 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 104 (1954, 1925)

Record Low Today: 46 (1988)

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 63

Sunrise: 6:21 a.m.

Sunset: 7:06 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 39)

Pollen Count: High (10.3 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (7382 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (7)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 79

Yesterday’s Low: 63

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.17″

Monthly Precip: 0.17″ (-0.44″)

Yearly Precip: 38.34″ (+2.96″)

