A pleasant end to Labor Day!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw mostly sunny and warm conditions today as afternoon temperatures climbed to the mid 80s! We’ll end our Labor Day with mostly clear conditions and temperatures cooling down to the upper 50s.

Drive-in Movie forecast (wbko)

A surface high pressure system to our west will bring forth sunny skies and warmth throughout Tuesday! However, the story changes slightly heading into Wednesday as a cold front approaches - bringing with it the possibility for a stray shower to come through in the morning! Beyond that, we’ll be mostly sunny and cooler. Daytime highs will struggle to make it out of the low 80s for the remainder of the week. Lows will also wake us up to temperatures in the upper 50s, so bring the light sweater for the early morning hours. The only bad news associated with this gorgeous weather is the high UV indexes and high pollen counts through the next 7 days, so pack the allergy medication and the sunscreen.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 86. Low 65. Winds S-6

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray shower possible. High 82. Low 56. Winds W-9

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 80. Low 54. Winds N-8

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 84

Today’s Low: 57

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 63

Record High: 104 (1925)

Record Low: 46 (1988)

Today’s Precip: 0.17″

Monthly Precip: 0.17″ (-0.44″)

Yearly Precip: 38.34″ (+2.83″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:06 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 42/ Small Particulate Matter: 23)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: High (10.3 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7382 Mold Spore Count)

