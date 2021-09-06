Advertisement

A pleasant end to Labor Day!

We’ll be mostly clear and cool tonight.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw mostly sunny and warm conditions today as afternoon temperatures climbed to the mid 80s! We’ll end our Labor Day with mostly clear conditions and temperatures cooling down to the upper 50s.

Drive-in Movie forecast
Drive-in Movie forecast(wbko)

A surface high pressure system to our west will bring forth sunny skies and warmth throughout Tuesday! However, the story changes slightly heading into Wednesday as a cold front approaches - bringing with it the possibility for a stray shower to come through in the morning! Beyond that, we’ll be mostly sunny and cooler. Daytime highs will struggle to make it out of the low 80s for the remainder of the week. Lows will also wake us up to temperatures in the upper 50s, so bring the light sweater for the early morning hours. The only bad news associated with this gorgeous weather is the high UV indexes and high pollen counts through the next 7 days, so pack the allergy medication and the sunscreen.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 86. Low 65. Winds S-6

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray shower possible. High 82. Low 56. Winds W-9

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 80. Low 54. Winds N-8

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 84

Today’s Low: 57

Normal High: 86

Normal Low: 63

Record High: 104 (1925)

Record Low: 46 (1988)

Today’s Precip: 0.17″

Monthly Precip: 0.17″ (-0.44″)

Yearly Precip: 38.34″ (+2.83″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:06 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 42/ Small Particulate Matter: 23)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: High (10.3 - Weeds, grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7382 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leitchfield Walmart to be closed until Sept. 7 for sanitizing, restocking purposes
Gov. Beshear calls special session
Governor Beshear calls Kentucky General Assembly into special session
Dutch Country Safari Park
Dutch Country Safari Park puts Amish businesses on the map in Hart County
Miss Kentucky Volunteer Pageant
Miss Kentucky Volunteer Pageant winners crowned
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions

Latest News

Plentiful sunshine with low-to-mid 80s can be expected in south-central Kentucky!
Lovely Labor Day with low humidity, sunshine!
Pleasant conditions are in store this Labor Day in south-central Kentucky!
A comfortable and quiet Labor Day!
Beautiful Labor Day ahead!
Beautiful Labor Day ahead!
Labor Day forecast
A beautiful Labor Day ahead!